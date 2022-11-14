Sheboygan fire killed 2 dogs, family lost everything

A fire tore through a Sheboygan duplex Saturday, Nov. 12, leaving a mother and her kids without a home. Flames and smoke destroyed everything inside and took the lives of their two dogs.

The family does not have renters insurance. Nikki Pocian, the mother of an 8- and 3-year-old, said she needs everything from clothes to furniture.

The fire started in a hallway near the washer and dryer. It only took a few minutes for Pocian's world to be turned upside down.

"This is one of the bedrooms, and the window got broken out," said Pocian.

Nikki Pocian

A place she once called home was left blackened with ash after the fire. Everything was lost, but Pocian said she can't help but feel somewhat lucky.

"If my mom wouldn’t have called me to go shopping, we would’ve been sleeping in the house," said Pocian.

On Saturday just before 2 p.m., a fire started near the stairwell. Fire officials said the flames quickly moved up into Pocian's unit.

"The whole house is full of soot," said Pocian. "It’s sad to go up there. It’s hard to go up there."

The family's two dogs died in the fire. The mother and her kids were left with nothing.

"We had all of our clothes in there, all my kids' toys, the TV, couches beds, everything," said Pocian.

Pocian is now relying on support from her family.

"It just breaks my heart that she’s got to go through this," said John Cassabaum, Pocian's father.

On Monday, she gave a tour by video for her fiance, who is incarcerated, set to be released in the coming weeks to no home.

"We literally lost everything," said Pocian. "We have nothing."

The family looking is for a little help at a time it's needed the most.

"Hold your loved ones tight," said Pocian. "You never know when something could happen like this."

The Sheboygan Fire Department is investigating the cause, but the fire does not appear to have been suspicious.

Remarkably, the unit below was not impacted by the fire.