Sheboygan Falls woman charged, accused in death of 8-year-old son

The Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office charged Natalia Hitchcock on Tuesday, April 5 with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of her 8-year-old son, Oliver. She also faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Oliver Hitchcock died after allegedly being assaulted by his mother, investigators say. Sheboygan Falls police called it a strangulation. The boy was attacked on last Wednesday and died two days later.

Natalia Hitchcock made her initial appearance in Sheboygan County court on Tuesday morning.

The criminal complaint against Hitchcock states during an initial interview with police at the hospital, Hitchcock told police "she had not been sleeping for the past five days, explaining that within the prior five days she gotten approximately eight hours of sleep. She went on to say that at approximately 4 p.m., she began to have a 'brain fog,'" the complaint says. Hitchcock also stated "she did not have control of her thoughts and heard voices in her head."

An emergency room nurse advised officials that Hitchcock "had a critical amount of Tylenol in her system, the complaint indicates.

Detectives later interviewed Hitchcock again at Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. She said that "inside the hospital she did not have a brain fog as she did when she was in the apartment," the complaint says. Hitchcock also stated she was "worried that she was being sold by people on the dark web. She said she had a hard time sleeping and could not concentrate, but could not tell (the detective) what caused her brain fog," the complaint says.

The complaint goes on to say Hitchcock "felt her kids were going to be taken away from her by social workers. She also said that people had been looking at her strange and felt that people looked at her as a Russian spy, which caused her to feel that social workers were going to take her kids from her. When asked what the social workers were going to do with if they took her kids away, Hitchcock corrected (the detective) by saying it was not social workers, rather she was worried that people from the dark web were going to take her kids away and do bad things to them. She also told (the detective) that she felt like she had no other choice but to take her life," the complaint says. Hitchcock went on to say "if she killed herself she did not want her kids to be abused and that she thought to herself that she was going to 'End his suffering with my hands,'" the complaint says.

On Monday, April 4, the Sheboygan Falls School District had extra counselors on hand to help anyone who is working to process what took place. Also, the Sheboygan Falls Fire Department encouraged everyone to wear purple in memory of Oliver – it was the 8-year-old boy's favorite color.

This is a developing story.