Sheboygan dispatcher takes 911 call she will not soon forget

If there’s an emergency in Sheboygan County, dispatcher Chris Damkot might take the call.

"It’s very unexpected from the day-to-day. When you walk in, you never know what’s going to happen. I like helping people," said Chris Damkot, 911 dispatcher.

Chris Damkot

When she picked up the phone Thursday morning, Jan. 14, a man told Damkot in a very calm voice that his wife was in labor.

"She was due next week and she was in a lot of pain," Damkot said.

A few more minutes into the call, the dad-to-be told Damkot he could see the baby.

Advertisement

"He was very, very, calm. He said very nicely a couple of times, 'Please hurry,'" Damkot said.

Emergency crews raced to the couple’s home.

"All of a sudden, I heard the baby crying, the background and I started to tear up and it was just, like, an amazing moment. It was really, really, special," Damkot said.

The call lasted about six minutes.

"I looked around and everybody was like, ‘Yay, we got a baby!'" Damkot said.

Chris Damkot

With more than three decades worth of dispatch experience, Damkot says this call is one she’ll never forget.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I had just the warmest feeling all day long. It was the happiest ever," Damkot said.

The emergency communications center celebrated Damkot’s successful phone call with a cake.

Damkot said she hopes to one day meet the healthy baby boy. She also sent well-wishes to the family.