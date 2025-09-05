Sheboygan disturbance involving gun; 3 wounded including young child

article

The Brief Sheboygan police say one person is in custody following a "critical incident" involving a gun at a business on Friday, Sept. 5. Investigators say three people, including a young child, were hurt in the incident. Officers shut down traffic on S. Business Drive from Washington Avenue to Wilson Avenue during the investigation.



The Sheboygan Police Department says one person is in custody following a disturbance involving a gun at a business on S. Business Drive on Friday, Sept. 5.

"Critical incident" investigation

What we know:

A post on the Sheboygan Police Department Facebook page says officers discovered three other individuals with injuries, including a young child. All have been transported for treatment at medical facilities.

The gun has been recovered.

Sheboygan Police Department

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Because of this investigation, police have shut down traffic on S. Business Drive from Washington Avenue to Wilson Avenue. Officials urge the public to avoid the area as the investigation unfolds.

