WWII memorabilia stolen in Sheboygan County: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects and information after several thousand dollars worth of World War II memorabilia and other items were stolen in December.

Deputies responded to the old Sheboygan County Comprehensive Hospital near county roads I and V in the town of Lima on two occasions – Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.

Surveillance footage shows three male suspects go into the building, damaging its interior, while stealing the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CUF-THEM, cufthem.com or via the P3 app.

