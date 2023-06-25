Sheboygan County wrong-way crash; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Saturday, June 24 in Sheboygan County.

Sheriff's officials said one driver was going north in the southbound lanes on State Highway 57 around 11 p.m. and hit another driver head-on near County Road N in the Town of Lyndon.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.



