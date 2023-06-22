Sheboygan County speeding, sheriff hopes tickets slow down drivers

A Sheboygan County deputy clocked a speeding motorcycle at 148 mph on I-43 Thursday – more than double the posted speed limit.

Sheriff Cory Roeseler said reckless speeding is the largest complaint his department gets.

"A little bit more speeding than we usually have," said Roeseler. "Summer time brings out the motorcycles and sports cars, different things like that with the nice weather, but speeding is a problem all year round – not just in Sheboygan County, it’s everywhere."

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office

Roeseler wants to remind drivers that high speeds come at a cost. He said traffic tickets for going 35 mph over the speed limit are over $500.

"Fines in Wisconsin are very expensive," Roeseler said. "The amount of money it cost you to speed does not make up for the amount of money in time that you save."

The sheriff hopes drivers keep others' safety in mind in the future.

"People just need to be more respectful – I need to drive in other folks' communities like they would like those folks to drive in their community," he said.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office encouraged drivers to leave earlier and plan for construction delays in hopes of stopping the high-speed driving.