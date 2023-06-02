Sheboygan County NB I-43 ramps closed at WIS 42 beginning June 5

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) issued a reminder to motorists on Friday, June 2 about Sheboygan County ramp closures that begin on Monday.

A news release says the northbound I-43 on and off-ramps at WIS 42 and the WIS 42 roundabout will be closed beginning at 5 a.m., Monday through, 4 p.m., Friday, June 9 in Sheboygan County. The southbound I-43 ramps to WIS 42 will remain open.

Maintenance crews will be repairing asphalt on the I-43 ramps at WIS 42 and the WIS 42 roundabout.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Drivers are urged to be aware of the following changes from June 5-9: