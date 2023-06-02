Sheboygan County NB I-43 ramps closed at WIS 42 beginning June 5
article
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) issued a reminder to motorists on Friday, June 2 about Sheboygan County ramp closures that begin on Monday.
A news release says the northbound I-43 on and off-ramps at WIS 42 and the WIS 42 roundabout will be closed beginning at 5 a.m., Monday through, 4 p.m., Friday, June 9 in Sheboygan County. The southbound I-43 ramps to WIS 42 will remain open.
Maintenance crews will be repairing asphalt on the I-43 ramps at WIS 42 and the WIS 42 roundabout.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Drivers are urged to be aware of the following changes from June 5-9:
- Northbound I-43 on and off-ramps will be closed. Detours as follows: Northbound I-43 to southbound WIS 42 traffic should exit onto westbound WIS 23 to County Y. Take County Y northbound to County J. Follow County J east to WIS 42. Northbound I-43 to northbound WIS 42 traffic should exit onto westbound WIS 23 to County Y. Take County Y northbound to WIS 42.
- Northbound I-43 to southbound WIS 42 traffic should exit onto westbound WIS 23 to County Y. Take County Y northbound to County J. Follow County J east to WIS 42.
- Northbound I-43 to northbound WIS 42 traffic should exit onto westbound WIS 23 to County Y. Take County Y northbound to WIS 42.
- Northbound and southbound WIS 42 between County J / DL and the southbound I-43 ramps will be closed. Detour as follows: Northbound WIS 42 traffic should take County J west to County Y. Follow County Y north to WIS 42. Southbound WIS 42 traffic to take southbound County Y to County J. Follow County J east to WIS 42.
- Northbound WIS 42 traffic should take County J west to County Y. Follow County Y north to WIS 42.
- Southbound WIS 42 traffic to take southbound County Y to County J. Follow County J east to WIS 42.