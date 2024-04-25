Sheboygan County I-43 crash; 1 taken by Flight for Life

article

One person was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life following a crash in Sheboygan County on Thursday morning, April 25.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. on northbound I-43 near (Mile Marker 116) in the Town of Holland. The crash involved a semi.

The semi was operated by a 44-year-old man from Racine. He suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance for reported injuries.

The other vehicle had two occupants, a 51-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, both from Milwaukee.

The 51-year-old driver suffered major injuries and was transported by Flight for Life from the scene. The passenger did not report any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of the occupants are not being released at this time.

