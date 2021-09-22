Sheboygan County human trafficking arrests: 6 men in custody

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 22 the arrest of six men from five different Wisconsin counties and one from a different state – after a multi-agency sex trafficking demand suppression operation on Monday.

Officials say the sheriff's office worked with the Elkhart Lake Police Department, Kohler Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations on the operation.

The cases against the six suspects have been referred to the district attorney's office for charges that include pandering, solicitation of prostitutes, and operating under the influence.

