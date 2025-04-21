Sheboygan County construction; WIS 28 improvements begin April 29, 2025

article

The Brief Construction begins on April 29 on a Stretch of WIS 28 in Sheboygan County. Crews will shut down WIS 28 for bridge placement in the village of Cascade. The project is expected to be complete by the end of September.



Wisconsin has approved an $8.1 million contract to improve 13.3 miles of WIS 28 from Valley View Drive at the southern limits of Sheboygan County to WIS 57 in the Village of Waldo.

Sheboygan County construction

What we know:

Construction begins Tuesday, April 29. WIS 28 will be closed and detoured for bridge replacement in the village of Cascade. The remaining of WIS 28 will be open to two-way traffic during roadway improvements.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The project is expected to finish by September 30.

Project improvements

Dig deeper:

The purpose of this highway improvement project is to improve pavement conditions and address deficiencies in the existing corridor. The improvements will consist of replacing deteriorating pavement, upgrading guardrail to current standards, replacing deteriorating culverts, upgrading curb ramps to meet current standards, and replacing the deteriorating bridge in the village of Cascade.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Traffic impacts

The roadway will be CLOSED and DETOURED for bridge replacement in Cascade from May to August.Motorists will not be able to cross at this location.A detour will be posted using County A and WIS 57 for closure at the bridge in Cascade.

Motorists will not be able to cross at this location.

A detour will be posted using County A and WIS 57 for closure at the bridge in Cascade.

The remaining of WIS 28 will remain open to two-way traffic during roadway work.

Local access to adjacent properties will be permitted at all times and communicated with property owners.

Traffic on WIS 28 may be reduced to one-lane with flaggers during the daytime at various times throughout the project.

More information

What you can do:

This project has a dedicated 511 Wisconsin Construction website with detailed scope, schedule and traffic impacts.