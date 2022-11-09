Sheboygan shakeup; city administrator on paid leave, but why?

There is a political shakeup in Sheboygan, and it has nothing to do with the election. The city council voted this week to put the city administrator on paid leave.

During the Sheboygan Common Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, City Administrator Todd Wolf sat next to the mayor and council members not knowing what was about to happen next.

"We will move to closed session," said Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson.

"Had no idea. Until the moment that oral motion was read -- he had no idea what they were going to do," said Jen DeMaster, Wolf's attorney.

Jen DeMaster

"I’m making a motion to place Administrator Wolf on paid administrative leave effective immediately," said Barbara Felde, Sheboygan alderwoman.

DeMaster said Wolf still does not know why he was put on leave or what is being investigated. She said hours before Monday's meeting, Wolf emailed staff, detailing concerns made by a community diversity group. DeMaster said two members were angry at how Wolf handled another employee using the N-word.

"Both of those women said if you do not pay us money upfront right now, we will oppose you and oppose everything you do," DeMaster said.

Todd Wolf

In a statement, Mayor Sorenson said:

"The investigation will be fair and impartial, and the results will be presented to Common Council for their review. Administrative leave is not disciplinary but allows the investigation to occur quickly and fully."

DeMaster said her client's story parallels her own. Last year, the Council on American-Islamic Relations accused DeMaster of working with anti-Muslim hate groups.

In February, DeMaster said she was fired from the Milwaukee City Attorney's Office after appearing on a Russian news channel. DeMaster said there is a common thread linking her situation to Wolf's.

"There is a blind rage to only adhere to what this woke mob wants – that’s what has to stop," DeMaster said.

FOX6 News reached out multiple times to the Sheboygan diversity group, but did not hear back.

DeMaster said Wolf has not ruled out suing the city. She said he just wants to do his job.