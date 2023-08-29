Sheboygan BP attempted robbery, cashier hurt

article

A Sheboygan man, 31, was arrested after police say he tried robbing the BP gas station on Union Avenue on Monday morning, Aug. 28.

Police said the man tried grabbing cash from the register, and there was a scuffle with the cashier. The cashier suffered minor injuries, and the would-be robber left the store with nothing.

He was quickly arrested after a school resource officer noticed him in the area, booked for battery and strong-armed robbery.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police asked any witnesses to please contact them at 920-459-3333. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at cufthem.com or 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436).