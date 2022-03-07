Waldo bank robbery; suspect taken into custody

article

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been taken into custody following a bank robbery in the Village of Waldo on Monday, March 7.

Officials say just after noon on Monday, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a Hold Up Alarm in reference to an armed robbery at the Waldo State Bank.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the western portion of Sheboygan County. The robbery suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The following public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources.