Sheboygan armed robbery; teen in custody

One person was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 6 following an armed robbery in Sheboygan. It happened around 4:40 p.m.

According to police, officers were sent to a north side neighborhood for a report of a man brandishing a handgun. Upon arrival, they found that a juvenile had been robbed at gunpoint.

Officers and detectives from the Sheboygan Police Department were able to develop a suspect, who was later located and arrested. A handgun was recovered.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no longer a danger to the public. This incident did not occur at a local gas station.



The suspect, a 17-year-old Sheboygan resident, was referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Offices for charges of Armed Robbery, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person Under 18.