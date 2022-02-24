Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan armed robbery, police arrest suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sheboygan
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sheboygan Police Department

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police arrested a suspect after an armed gas station robbery on Wednesday night, Feb. 23.

Police said the gas station clerk reported a masked man, armed with a knife, who demanded money and fled after receiving cash around 7:10 p.m. It happened near 8th and Clara.

Officers established a perimeter and canvassed the area. Other officers watched video of the incident and identified a suspect. Around 11 p.m., police found and arrested that suspect – identified as a 38-year-old from Watertown.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are being referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office for armed robbery.

No one was injured during the robbery.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Open Record: Unpleasant surprises
article

Open Record: Unpleasant surprises

Contact 6's Jenna Sachs breaks down two consumer issues costing viewers hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

Grafton crash, 1 seriously injured: officials
article

Grafton crash, 1 seriously injured: officials

One person was seriously injured in a town of Grafton crash on Wednesday night, Feb. 23. The person was taken to the hospital.

Fire in structure at Germantown wholesale florist

Firefighting crews from multiple communities have been dispatched to Karthauser & Sons Wholesale Florist in Germantown for a fire in a structure.