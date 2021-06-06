Sheboygan accidental shooting, 1 injured

A 21-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after police say he was playing with a new handgun and he accidentally shot his friend.

The incident happened near 9th and New York shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, June 5.

The victim, an 18-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls, walked into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the pelvic region.

The 21-year-old man was placed in custody, according to a release.

