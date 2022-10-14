Wisconsin woman killed, remains held by investigators for years

The remains of Heather Szekeres were found in Shawano County in 2014. Now, her father is on a mission to get justice before he dies.

Photos are all the father, Dan Roberts, has left. He wants closure.

"I need to get her released, and put her to rest before I go," he said.

Szekeres, whose maiden name was Anadell, grew up in Milwaukee. She eventually moved to Shawano and disappeared in June 2013. Police said she was last seen at a bar.

For months, there was nothing. Nearly a year after her disappearance, though, human remains were found in a wooded area in the town of Richmond.

Heather Szekeres' remains found in Shawano County

"I need to get justice for my daughter. If not the justice part, I need to put her to rest," said Roberts.

The case is still open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Szekeres' remains are part of that case.

"What am I supposed to do? Put her up on a shelf like you (investigators) did and forget all about her?" Roberts said. "I can’t do that."

No one has been charged in connection to Szekeres' disappearance or death.

"What are you supposed to do as a father? You’re supposed to take care of them," said Roberts.

Dan Roberts

Roberts has his own theories of who is responsible. He said his daughter's disappearance and murder turned his life upside down.

"You see this on the news all the time with families. And you feel sorry for them. But then your life goes on," he said. "When this happens to you – life stops. But I’ll never, ever stop – until I die – either getting her justice or peace."

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office told FOX6 News the case is in the state's hands. DCI said it remains open.