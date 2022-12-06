Shania Twain Fiserv Forum concert set for Oct. 31, 2023

article

Shania Twain announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour will stop at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 31.

The tour is in support of Shania’s forthcoming album Queen of Me, out Feb. 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. CT at LiveNation.com.

Produced by Live Nation and promoted by FPC Live, the Queen of Me Tour marks one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours to date with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe next year. This is also her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas.

Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s "Queen Of Me" Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, you are invited to visit shaniakidscan.com.