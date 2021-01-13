Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

article

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13 that the 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 13 is being postponed. The hope is to have a parade on Sept. 25.

Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association, issued this statement in a news release:

"Due to the gathering restrictions under the current Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Order, it is unlikely we’d be able to host such a large-scale event at this time."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Mike Boyle, Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Parade Director, issued this statement:

"We are excited to hold our first ever Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade in September as long as public health conditions allow, but in order for that to happen we need everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines."

Advertisement

A news release says the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the oldest celebrations in the nation, dating back to 1843.