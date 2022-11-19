Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says

article

Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August.

In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.

At this time, the post explained, Shalom believes the two cubs were playing on a log and slipped onto an ice-covered pond – breaking through the ice and unable to pull themselves out. Ginger had removed one of the cubs, Nina, when staff arrived – but the other cub, Khan, was still in the water.

Both Khan and Nina, who was a rare white tiger cub, died. Two other cubs, Charlotte and King, are OK. Ginger gave birth to all four on Aug. 5. There were initially five healthy cubs.