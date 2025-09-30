Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary legal battle; permit to expand challenged

The Brief Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary's new permit for expansion and events is facing a legal challenge. A group called "We love Farmington" is suing the town and the sanctuary to void the permit. The sanctuary has counter-sued, believing the challenge is an effort to close the facility.



A Washington County wildlife sanctuary is mixed up in a legal battle, one challenging its permit to expand.

Legal battle over sanctuary

What we know:

The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is at the center of the litigation. The sanctuary is able to operate under a conditional use permit for all its activities. Now, court records show a local group is challenging that permit.

In January, the Town of Farmington approved an updated permit for Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary. It would allow the zoo to expand, upgrade and hold special events like weddings. But a group under the name "We love Farmington" is pushing back on that permit.

The group is bringing a lawsuit naming both the town and the sanctuary, trying to void that permit and stop the process.

FOX6 News reached out to the people bringing the lawsuit against the sanctuary, but have not heard back.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, FOX6 News spoke with people attending the sanctuary who say they stand behind the wildlife sanctuary.

"They've got all their forms and everything, as far as I know, in line and up to date and everything is legal, and they're trying to kick them out, and I think it's just disgusting what they're trying to do," said Brenda Merten, who was visiting the sanctuary.

The sanctuary's owners posted that they believe this is an attempt to eventually get the whole place closed down. They filed their own lawsuit seeking punitive damages and attorney fees.

FOX6 News reached out to the owners. They say they could not talk about what they posted – and referred FOX6 News to their attorney, who said they look forward to vigorously defending Shalom and its business so that it may remain operational for decades to come.