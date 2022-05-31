Sex offender release in Kenosha set for June 29

article

The Kenosha Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 31 the upcoming release of a sex offender in the city. The release of information is being done to enhance public safety, awareness, and protection, officials say.

A news release says 72-year-old James Hadley has been convicted of a sex offense and his criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.

Officials say Hadley will be released on June 29 – and residing within a one-mile radius of 62nd Street and 12th Avenue in the City of Kenosha. He will be on Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) Tracking and 24-hour electronic monitoring.

Kenosha police say Hadley must also comply with lifetime sex offender registration requirements. He is not permitted to work or volunteer with minors, nor is he allowed to be present on school grounds without permission from the local school district.

Hadley is described as a male, Black, 6' tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair.

Additional information can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.