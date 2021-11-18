Expand / Collapse search

Sex offender arrested for relationship with teen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Washington County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
William Brusky

WEST BEND, Wis. - West Bend police have arrested a registered sex offender accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, a Facebook post said Thursday, Nov. 18.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the father of the teen noticed concerning text messages on his daughter's phone and contacted police. 

An investigation found several messages of sexual nature and photos of the teen and man together. The man was identified as 50-year-old William Brusky. 

Brusky was arrested for child enticement, sexual exploitation of a child and a registered sex offender photographing a minor. He is currently in the Washington County jail.

Brusky was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2013. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail and three years of supervision. Brusky was no longer under the Department of Correction’s supervision; however, he is a lifetime registered sex offender.

An investigation found Brusky and the teen were in a relationship for the last two months. 

No other details are being released at this time.

