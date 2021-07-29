Expand / Collapse search

Storm damage? NARI warns homeowners of dishonest contractors

By Carla Kakouris
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Do you have downed trees and a damaged roof after last night's storm? 

NARI Milwaukee is warning homeowners to avoid another casualty – watch out for storm chasers who prey on those who’ve suffered storm damage. According to NARI, dishonest contractors often over-promise, overcharge and under-deliver. In some cases, they create more damage than they fix.

If you’re interested, a NARI Milwaukee representative is available to talk about what to look out for.

Storm Chaser Red Flags

  • A contractor who is going door-to-door soliciting business in a storm-damaged neighborhood.
  • Oftentimes, the contractors are from outside the area or are even out of state.
  • The contractor offers to start immediately and applies pressure to sign a contract right away and make a down payment.
  • The contractor doesn’t provide a detailed estimate and contract.
