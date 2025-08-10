Severe weather hits Waukesha County; homes flooded, cars stranded

The Brief Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding across Waukesha County overnight. Residents reported destroyed basements, stranded cars and forced rescues. Officials warn the Fox River could reach record highs and urge residents to avoid floodwaters.



Heavy overnight rainfall slammed Waukesha County, leaving behind reports of flooded homes, stranded vehicles and warnings from city officials that the Fox River could hit a record high.

When the unexpected hits, sometimes it takes a while to believe.

Local perspective:

"It definitely has sunk in," said Jerry Breske, standing in his home just hours after the water receded. "It's unbelievable that we still have electricity down here. Total loss, total loss."

Historic rainfall pounded the county overnight.

Breske’s basement was completely destroyed in Saturday night’s flash flooding.

Breske said water rushed into his home from the backyard after 11 p.m. His family’s cars were washed away, and they had to be rescued by raft.

"You can’t imagine seeing what I saw last night," he said. "It was crazy."

Everything that was in his basement moved to the front porch.

Dig deeper:

Weather experts say Waukesha was among the hardest-hit counties, with homes damaged, streets submerged and parks underwater.

To some, the flooding wasn’t all bad.

"It’s pretty flooded, man," said Damien Krueger, who was seen canoeing through the water. "It looks like fun to me. Time to get out the canoe and then maybe a couple of fishing rods and go have a good time I guess."

Officials, however, do not recommend that. The city is urging people to avoid flooded areas and stay indoors until conditions improve.

Breske and his fiancée, Brenda, are trying to stay positive.

"What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger. Unless it’s a marine, then he’ll definitely kill you," he said.

Breske also expressed concern after rescue crews told him the floodgates weren’t opened until after 11:30 p.m.