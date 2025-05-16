Severe weather damage; Racine Zoo closed to remove debris on campus

article

The Brief The Racine Zoo closed on Friday, May 16 because the campus was littered with broken limbs from storms. Officials noted they wanted to make sure the zoo's animals are safe. They even appealed for the public to pitch in on the cleanup.



Dodge County was not the only place that suffered damage as a result of severe weather. Parts of Racine County also took a solid hit from the storms.

Racine Zoo storm damage

What we know:

The Racine Zoo shut down for Friday, May 16 so crews could clean up the campus and assess the damage. Officials noted the safety of their animals is a top priority – and they were doing everything they could to make sure they are safe and comfortable.

Officials from the zoo even appealed via social media for anyone who would like to help with the cleanup.

Storm damage at the Racine Zoo

Initial pictures taken by a FOX6 News crew at the zoo show significant damage to multiple trees on the campus. Some of the trees were easily decades old.

Storm damage at the Racine Zoo

We'll update this story as more information is made available.

