Severe weather closes Milwaukee Night Market

Severe storms moving toward the city shut down the Milwaukee Night Market Wednesday, June 15, the first such event of the season.

Before the storms made it to Milwaukee, the heat and wind created a host of challenges for vendors.

Jolie Brox was excited to be back at the Night Market.

"Everybody’s just ready to come out and have a good time and enjoy our city," said Brox.

With temperatures over 90, their lavender lemonade was even more popular than normal, but with the wind, they balanced making sales with keeping a tight grip on their tent.

Only about 20 minutes into the night, security came to tell them all tents had to go.

The lights came down first, before their shade went away.

"It’s a lot going on, but we’re going to adjust," said Brox. "We’re going to adjust as best as we can."

Over on the other side of the Night Market, Joe Scrima with Scrima's Pizza was at arguably the hottest location. They set up for a quick escape.

"We don’t have our tent up for a reason," said Scrima. "If we see it coming, we can pack up pretty quick. We don’t even have our umbrella up because it’s just been a useless cause trying to keep it from flying over."

Each vendor tried to find ways to keep business moving.