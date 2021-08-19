Expand / Collapse search

Several MPS football games canceled

Several Milwaukee Public Schools varsity football teams found out late Wednesday night, Aug. 18 that their first game of the season is canceled.

MILWAUKEE - Several MPS varsity football teams found out late Wednesday night, Aug. 18 that their first game of the season was canceled. FOX6 News is working to confirm why they were canceled.

All summer, varsity football teams like the one at Marshall High School were participating for the season – with their first game scheduled for Thursday night, Aug. 19 against Racine Horlick. 

Parents and students tell FOX6 News they learned it was canceled late last night.

Taking a look at the MPS schedule – it's not just the Marshall against Racine game canceled. Other games scheduled for Friday are also canceled – including Regan vs. Cudahy, Darien vs. Hamilton, Washington vs. Vincent, and then Riverside vs. Pewaukee has been postponed to Saturday. 

FOX6 News is still working to learn from MPS why these games were canceled.

Several parents and some of the football players were calling FOX6 News throughout the night, claiming the cancellations are due to a flaw in the MPS online registration portal. The callers claim the systems say none of the players are registered – therefore not cleared to practice. 

This is a developing story. 

