Settlement between Milwaukee, Morales unlikely attorney says

FOX6 News has learned a settlement is unlikely between the City of Milwaukee and ousted police chief Alfonso Morales – because neither party can come to an agreement. In fact, an attorney representing Morales said his client is preparing to come back to work on Saturday.

The amount requested by the Morales team has not been disclosed. But it is far more than what several city leaders believe is fair to Milwaukee taxpayers.

"I think it’s fair to say at this point, Chief Morales will be the chief," said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman

The city is ordered to reinstate Morales as chief by Saturday if they do not reach a settlement agreement.

Morales has a local and a federal lawsuit filed against the city and the Fire and Police Commission for what a Milwaukee County judge ruled as an illegal demotion in 2020.

The Fire and Police Commission is scheduled to discuss the Morales litigation during a meeting on Thursday.

Alfonso Morales

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson issued the following statement:

"The City is working in good faith to find a settlement solution with former Chief Alfonso Morales that is fair to both him and taxpayers. I hope that we are able to reach what I believe to be our common goal of a financial settlement."