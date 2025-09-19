FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to open in Waukesha County

The Brief A series of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are set to open beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23 across Waukesha County. Butler, Brookfield, and Muskego will act as host sites. Residents can get help applying for federal assistance, connect with representatives from county, state and federal agencies for additional resources,



Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, along with Emergency Management staff and local officials announced Friday a series of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers set to open beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23.

What we know:

Three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to open across Waukesha County from Sept. 23 to Oct. 30. Butler, Brookfield, and Muskego will act as host sites.

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open on Tuesday, Sept. 23 in Butler to assist individuals who have uninsured losses or unmet needs related to the August 9 – 12, 2025, storms and flooding.

At a DRC, residents can get help applying for federal assistance, connect with representatives from county, state and federal agencies for additional resources, receive updates on their FEMA application and learn about the appeals process.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

The deadline to apply for individual assistance is Nov. 12, 2025.