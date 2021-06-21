Senior farmers market vouchers available from Hunger Task Force

article

Hunger Task Force announced on Monday, June 21 that it is offering email and mail-in applications for the annual distribution of seniors farmers market vouchers.

Hunger Task Force is the administrator of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program for Milwaukee County and has 4,000 vouchers available to distribute.

A news release says the vouchers provide $25 to purchase fresh and locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from certified farmers and farmers markets throughout Wisconsin. The vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

New this year, seniors will have the option to mail or email their application and have the vouchers mailed to their home address. One set of vouchers is available per household.

Eligible seniors must be 60 years or older (55 or older if Native American) and have a monthly household income of less than $1,986 for an individual ($2,686 for a household of two). To be considered to receive the vouchers, all individuals must fill out an application and include a photocopy of their government-issued ID to verify their age and identity.

To apply, seniors should print an application from HungerTaskForce.org/seniors and fill out the highlighted fields, including current mailing address and contact information. They then can submit their application, along with a copy of their government-issued ID either electronically to SFMV@hungertaskforce.org or via mail to:

SFMV

c/o Hunger Task Force

201 S. Hawley Court

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Hunger Task Force will also offer one in-person distribution for the senior farmers market vouchers. This distribution will take place on Thursday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Milwaukee’s north side at Abundant Faith Church of Integrity, 7830 Good Hope Road.