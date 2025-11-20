Sendik's Food Market donates 6 truckloads of holiday meal items

article

The Brief Sendik's Food Markets donated six truckloads of holiday meal items and pantry staples to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. This marks the 18th year of the partnership, which has provided over 550,000 meals to those in need. Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher helped deliver and unload the food donation.



Sendik's Food Markets donated to Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin on Thursday, Nov. 20, six truckloads packed with holiday meal items. Those items included stuffing, canned vegetables, soup, and gravy, as well as pantry staples like rice, noodles, and juice.

Truckloads of food donated

What we know:

This is the 18th year Sendik's and Feeding America have teamed up to provide much-needed food to those experiencing hunger in our part of the state.

Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher was on had to help with the delivery of the items and unload some of the food into the food bank.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A news release says over the last 17 years, Sendik’s has provided over 550,000 meals through its partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin-based grocer has also committed teams of volunteers to spend time sorting and packing food for distribution at the organization’s Milwaukee campus.