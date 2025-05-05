Sendik’s on Downer temporarily closed for 'escalating pest activity'

article

Nehring's Sendik's grocery store on Downer Avenue in Milwaukee has temporarily closed. The Milwaukee Health Department said it was due to an escalated pest problem. Sendik's must work with a licensed pest control provider.



The Sendik's location on Downer Avenue in Milwaukee has been forced to close its doors by the Milwaukee Health Department due to an escalated pest problem.

What we know:

On Monday, May 5, customers noticed a sign in the window of Nehring’s Sendik’s at 2643 N. Downer Ave., noting the store was closed and there was a re-inspection pending by the health department.

The MHD said that during an April 15 inspection, there were various health code violations, including handwashing problems and plumbing issues. The MHD also noted evidence of rodent droppings in the back storage area of the basement away from any food.

Via the Milwaukee Health Department

A reinspection on April 29 revealed food stored that exceeded the date mark, and evidence of the rodent droppings had expanded in the basement.

MHD issued an "Intent to Cease Operations" order and told Sendik’s it had until another reinspection to take care of the problem.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, another inspection was held. The MHD said there was evidence of mouse and rat dropping in the basement, kitchen, under the meat department display cooler, retail area and back storage areas. The health department also noted debris build-up under equipment in several areas.

Via the Milwaukee Health Department

Per MHD policy, an immediate Closure Order was issued.

Sendik’s has until Monday, May 12, to clean and sanitize the affected areas, unless Sendik’s notifies MHD to return for a reinspection before then, when they are ready. Sendik’s must work with a licensed pest control provider.

Via the Milwaukee Health Department

This Sendik’s store is independently owned and operated, apart from the Sendik's Food Market supermarket chain.