Sendik's on Downer cleared to reopen, Milwaukee Health Department says

The Brief Sendik's on Downer is cleared to reopen, according to the Milwaukee Health Department. Health inspectors conducted an inspection early Wednesday, May 7. The store had been issued a Closure Order on Monday after there was evidence of rodent activity.



The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Wednesday, May 7 that it has cleared Sendik’s on Downer to reopen. This comes following a thorough inspection conducted earlier in the day.

Sendik's on Downer to reopen

What we know:

A news release says the business was issued a Closure Order on May 5, due to evidence of rodent activity in both basement storage and customer-facing areas.

During Wednesday’s reinspection, the Milwaukee Health Department confirmed that all pest-related violations have been addressed. Affected areas have been cleaned and sanitized, and no new pest activity was observed.

As outlined in MHD’s policy, closures remain in effect for a minimum of one overnight period to allow for proper remediation and assessment of any ongoing activity.

MHD has issued a follow-up Intent to Cease Order, which allows its team to continue monitoring the facility in the days ahead to ensure compliance.

Officials noted that Sendik’s has been cooperative throughout the process and is now operating in compliance with public health standards.