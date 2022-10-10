Senate race: Johnson edges Barnes in latest polls; 1 month to election

It is nearly one month until election day when you will decide between Democrat Mandela Barnes and incumbent Republican Ron Johnson for U.S. Senate. Your votes in that race could decide which party takes control of the Senate.

Ahead of the election, what is the most pressing issue on voters' minds? Right now, it is the economy. A new CBS News/YouGov poll finds that is the top issue for Wisconsin voters. 78% said the economy is very important followed by 75% saying inflation is next important and 62% citing crime.

After their Friday debate, Sen. Ron Johnson visited Diamond H2O in the Fox Valley.

"Under democratic governance, we’ve slowed down what should be a booming economy and produced 40-year high inflation, a really dangerous combination of stagflation," Johnson said.

Johnson blames recent spending bills, which he voted against.

"He would be a rubber stamp for President Biden and Chuck Schumer, so if you don’t like the path we’re on, then Mandela Barnes would just be a rubber stamp. He would help make things worse," Johnson said.

The Republican senator said a good economy will come from stopping deficit spending, reducing regulation, becoming energy independent, and securing the border.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes told FOX6 News he wants to expand the earned income tax credit, make the child tax credit permanent, and keep jobs in the state.

"We know that when we build things here in America, specifically in Wisconsin, we drive down costs, we ease our supply chain issues. We also need to hold executives of pharmaceutical companies, gas companies, oil and gas companies accountable for using inflation as a smoke screen to jack up prices on the American people," Barnes said.

Right now, the Real Clear Politics average of polls for Wisconsin has Sen. Johnson ahead by 2.7 points. Polling site 538's average shots Johnson up by two points. On Wednesday, the Marquette University Law School will put out its latest poll.

Johnson and Barnes are set to debate again on Thursday, Oct. 13.