Senate poll: Barnes leads Milwaukee County Democrats

A first public poll of Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate reveals Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes leading the crowded field, with some candidates like Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry not breaking 5%

The poll of 766 likely Democratic primary voters in Milwaukee County found the most support for Barnes:

Mandela Barnes: 39%

Chris Larson: 15%

Dr. Gillian Battino: 5%

Alex Lasry: 4%

Chantia Lewis: 3%

Sarah Godlewski: 3%

Tom Nelson: 2%

Steven Olikara: 0%

Undecided: 29%

Outside group Milwaukee Works sponsored the poll, which the Remington Research Group conducted July 27 through July 29, 2021, with a margin of error of +/-3.3%. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives Remington a B rating, finding it correctly called 73% of 43 polls.

Dan Adams of Milwaukee Works

"There’s a clear frontrunner with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes leading the pack, not just by a little, but by a lot. And with the dropping out of State Sen. Chris Larson and the endorsement of Mandela Barnes, all of that support goes to him, as well. So these other candidates don’t have much momentum right now," Dan Adams of Milwaukee Works told FOX6.

"I think Alex Lasry has to decide what he is doing in this race. He had the best week, coming off the Bucks championship, that anyone could want, and to be hovering at 4% after being in the race the longest does not speak well of his prospects."

Dan Adams

Milwaukee County is a Democratic stronghold, representing 1/5 of the Democratic voters in statewide primaries. These voters are important to win over in order to win the primary, which is still a year away.

The crowded field shrunk Tuesday morning, with more support going to Barnes. State Sen. Chris Larson suspended his U.S. Senate campaign and endorsed Barnes.

"Today I made the decision to suspend my campaign for United States Senate. While I won’t be the candidate who takes on Ron Johnson next fall, I remain as committed as ever to assuring his defeat and electing Democrats who will fight for progressive values up and down the ballot in 2022. I'm endorsing Mandela Barnes for Senate. Mandela is the candidate who is best positioned to defeat Ron Johnson and who Wisconsinites can most trust to fight hard in the Senate for bold progressive policies that benefit working families -- ideas like Medicare for All, a job-creating Green New Deal to grow Wisconsin’s economy, and paying for big ideas by making the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share."

Republican Senator Ron Johnson has not said if he’ll run for reelection.