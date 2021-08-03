Expand / Collapse search

Fire at Saukville car dealership, 1 firefighter injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - The Saukville Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 2 responded to the Eric Von Schledorn car dealership for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the service center. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. 

Upon arrival, there was a large amount of smoke coming from the garage doors of the service center due to a fire in the engine compartment of a vehicle. Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to any other vehicles or the building.

Crews were on scene until the smoke cleared from the building. 

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

