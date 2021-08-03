Scooter riding on sidewalks: Milwaukee prohibits new trips downtown

article

Scooter companies taking part in the 2021 City of Milwaukee Pilot Study are prohibited from deploying or allowing new trip starts in the city's downtown, near west side, near south side, and lower east side. This is effective Tuesday, Aug. 3.

A news release says scooter riding on the sidewalk is prohibited and users must obey the rules of the road.

As sidewalk riding was the most common concern in the 2019 Scooter Pilot, DPW hired a consultant to conduct sidewalk riding observations. The consultant monitored 15 intersections with high ridership for 15 total hours in Zone 1 (see map above) throughout a two-week period in late June to early July. The results showed approximately 30% of all trips through these intersections occurred on the sidewalk.

The 2021 pilot participants are required to provide in-app messaging that addresses sidewalk riding and conduct monthly safety events in areas with high sidewalk riding. All three operators have also committed to installing sidewalk riding technology on their scooters and have demonstrated or will demonstrate this technology to city staff. With additional education and outreach, DPW is hopeful for reductions in sidewalk riding.

The 2021 pilot runs from May 15 – November 15. Scooter usage has remained popular with over 298,000 rides thus far. Approximately 27% of these trips originated in Zone 1.

