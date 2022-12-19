Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp

article

A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal.

There is no word at this time on injuries.

Semi rolls over, spills scrap metal on National Avenue off-ramp on northbound I-43

Officials anticipated the closure of the ramp would be lengthy – as it will take a considerable amount of time to clean up the spilled metal.

