Milwaukee's Christmas tree lighting, 108th annual

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:02PM
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A 36-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce was lit at the 108th Annual Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday evening, Nov. 18.

Milwaukee Tom Barrett, along with tree donors Mike Connell and Katie Major, was on hand.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works staff decorated the tree with nearly 3,500 lights and more than 200 ornaments.

2021 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree harvested

