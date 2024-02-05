Security guard stabbed at Milwaukee hospital; suspect charged

article

A person has been charged with attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide following a stabbing incident that happened at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee on Jan. 29.

18-year-old Edgar Joel Padilla is accused of stabbing a security guard inside the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to the hospital just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29 and saw the defendant, Edgar Padilla holding a knife, pointing it at several security guards.

Padilla tossed the knife after one of the police officers announced himself as a police officer with a firearm drawn. While being hand-cuffed, he taunted the security staff by stating, "I’ll stab your (expletive) (expletive) again!"

While being escorted outside the hospital, he yelled, "He deserved that! I hope he (expletive) dead! I just caught me a (expletive) body!" Again, as he was being put in the squad car, he said, "I hope he bleeds out in that (expletive). Put it on God, if he ain’t dead, I’ll come back to kill his (expletive) again! Put that knife deeper in the back of his head! (expletive)!"

A Milwaukee police detective interviewed the victim, a security guard, in the emergency room. He had stab wounds in his head and upper right back. He explained that he was sent to deal with a ‘trouble subject’ complaint involving Padilla at the Prospect Medical Commons building between 4 a.m. – 5 a.m. He told Padilla he could not loiter on the grounds and asked him to leave. Padilla left, but then returned around 6 a.m. He said he confronted Padilla, who then threatened to "stab and kill" him. He told Padilla to go to the waiting room if he wanted medical attention.

Scene outside Columbia St. Mary's Hospital

He then used the restroom, and while his back was turned, Padilla came from behind and stabbed him. The victim managed to wrestle Padilla out of the restroom. He then tried to close the door while Padilla was stabbing it with a knife. The victim exited the bathroom after he saw Padilla drop the knife. The victim stated that Padilla picked the knife up and stabbed him in the head and back. The victim had to get several staples to his head and stitches to his back.

A Milwaukee police officer interviewed another security guard who witnessed the incident. That security guard stated he was called to assist in removing Padilla from the premises. He explained that Padilla was previously asked to leave the premise, but returned. He saw Padilla trying to stab his partner. He told Padilla to "calm down" and Padilla replied "(expletive) you" and threatened to stab him as well. Padilla advanced towards him but stopped when police arrived with guns drawn.

A hospital patient had also witnessed the incident. The patient heard yelling and saw Padilla with a knife. The patient said that Padilla was chasing the security guard in the hallway. The patient saw him try to close the bathroom door on Padilla. However, he forced his way into the bathroom and stabbed the security guard several times.

Milwaukee police detectives interviewed Padilla following a reading of his Miranda rights. Padilla said he was homeless and tried to sleep in the hospital parking structure. However, he could not sleep because he wanted to kill himself. He said the security guard woke him up and "upset" him. He alleges that he and other security officers made fun of him. Padilla removed a knife from his bag after seeing the security guard in the emergency room. Padilla admitted he waited for an opportunity to stab the security guard. He said he went to the restroom to stab the security guard and then bragged that "he stabbed his (expletive) (expletive)" and could have killed him.

Edgar Padilla faces one count of attempt 1st-degree intentional homicide with a modifier of use of a dangerous weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8.