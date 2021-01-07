Security at Wisconsin Capitol beefed up in wake of chaos in DC

Security was beefed up at the State Capitol in Madison on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Inside the State Capitol, there were few if any members of the public, but lots of extra security. In the rotunda and along the building's perimeter, law enforcement's presence is known. It comes one day after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Administration tells FOX6 News, "For the safety and security of the Capitol Police, as well as members of the public, we do not share details regarding current or future security measures nor do we comment on potential threats."

The State Capitol is currently closed to members of the public to help limit the spread of COVID-19. However, it opens one hour before a legislative session -- and closes again when it is over.

"Words matter, statements matter and actions by politicians that plant the seeds of doubt are exactly what leads to the incidents yesterday," said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh).

Assembly Democrats held a virtual news conference before the session began. The Assembly would go on to unanimously pass a joint resolution condemning political violence.

Madison is no stranger to protests. Last summer, protesters tried to breach the Capitol, breaking windows and toppling statues. Nearly a decade ago, thousands gathered to try and stop Act 10 -- legislation that eliminated collective bargaining rights for most public workers.

FOX6 News tried to interview Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday. We were issued a statement. Evers calls Wednesday's protests "an attack on our Democracy."