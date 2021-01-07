Open Record: Capitol Chaos

Four people are dead and more than a dozen police officers hurt in a chaotic attack on the heart of democracy. The United States reeling after angry mobs donning pro-Trump gear, flags, and signs, breach the U.S. Capitol building. This all happened as U.S. Senators met to certify the election of Joe Biden as president. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on the episode to talk about the chaos that unfolded Wednesday.

Jason explains what was happening at the Capitol prior to the rioting and how this whole situation went down. The team talks about reaction from both sides, including the lawmakers from Wisconsin, and what happens next.