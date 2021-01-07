Burlington teacher on leave after travel to DC on day of riot

article

A Burlington Area School District teacher was placed on administrative leave after district officials said Thursday they were notified of the social studies instructor's travel to Washington, D.C. Wednesday, Jan. 6, the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. District leaders "District leaders "have not yet had an opportunity to speak with this teacher," they said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner before dawn Thursday, hours after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning attempt to overturn the election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Trump in the White House.

BASD officials said an investigation began after they were notified of the teacher's planned travel on Tuesday -- when a student questioned an assignment posted to Google Classroom. District leaders learned the teacher had shared with his classes his plans to travel to the capital. An internal investigation was launched "into information this teacher posted in Google Classroom."

The teacher has been with the district for seven years.

Families and the community were notified about this incident, district leaders said. His travel involved "personal time off and the trip to Washington D.C. was not related to any duties as a teacher," they added.

The district's statement said the following about the events that unfolded Wednesday in D.C.:

"On January 6, 2021, many of us were stunned by the events at our nation’s capital. The Burlington Area School District condemns the actions that took place in the United States Capitol. We also wish to express our gratitude to those who maintained public safety and express our sympathy to the families of people who were injured or lost their lives."

"As an institution, the Burlington Area School District does not agree with the violence and criminal activity in Washington D.C. In a time that has no precedent, we recognize that within our district, we have varying perspectives. We feel urgency in embracing our entire community of learners as we seek to explore diverse ideas without bias."