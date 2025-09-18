Second I-894/41/43 weekend closure postponed due to rain forecast
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has postponed the 54-hour full, directional closure along I-894/41/43 that was scheduled for this weekend. The reason – rain in the forecast.
54-hour closure postponed
What we know:
A news release says the closure is being postponed until Sept. 26 – 29, weather permitting.
The northbound I-894/41 inside lane closure will remain in place until final paving can be completed.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.