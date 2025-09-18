Expand / Collapse search

Second I-894/41/43 weekend closure postponed due to rain forecast

Published  September 18, 2025 2:49pm CDT
The Brief

    • The 54-hour full, directional closure along I-894/41/43 set for this weekend has been postponed.
    • Rain in the forecast has forced the postponement.
    • The closure is being postponed until Sept. 26 – 29, weather permitting.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has postponed the 54-hour full, directional closure along I-894/41/43 that was scheduled for this weekend. The reason – rain in the forecast. 

54-hour closure postponed

What we know:

A news release says the closure is being postponed until Sept. 26 – 29, weather permitting.

The northbound I-894/41 inside lane closure will remain in place until final paving can be completed.

Learn much more about the project by visiting the WisDOT website.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

