Second I-894/41/43 weekend closure postponed due to rain forecast

The Brief The 54-hour full, directional closure along I-894/41/43 set for this weekend has been postponed. Rain in the forecast has forced the postponement. The closure is being postponed until Sept. 26 – 29, weather permitting.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has postponed the 54-hour full, directional closure along I-894/41/43 that was scheduled for this weekend. The reason – rain in the forecast.

54-hour closure postponed

What we know:

A news release says the closure is being postponed until Sept. 26 – 29, weather permitting.

The northbound I-894/41 inside lane closure will remain in place until final paving can be completed.

Learn much more about the project by visiting the WisDOT website.