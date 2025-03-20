Milwaukee vacant building fire; 39th and North, second fire in 2 days

article

The Brief Firefighters on Thursday, March 20, responded to the scene of a vacant building fire. A suspicious fire was also reported in this building on Wednesday, March 19. The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.



A vacant Milwaukee apartment building was damaged by fire on Thursday morning, March 20. A suspicious fire was also reported in this building on Wednesday, March 19.

Fire on March 20

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, around 5:30 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of 39th and North.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the second floor of a three-story vacant apartment building.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There are no known injuries at this time.

Fire on March 19

What we know:

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the building around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters entered the vacant building, they located an individual inside. That person was not harmed. However, they were taken to a hospital for precautionary measures for possible smoke inhalation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police are seeking the person who started the fire.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.