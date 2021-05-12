24th and Hadley: Guns, drugs found; felons arrested

article

The Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force arrested two men after a search warrant executed near 24th and Hadley uncovered drugs and guns on Friday, May 7.

The suspects – both convicted felons – were found with two firearms and numerous magazines and ammunition.

The search also found more than 80 grams of cocaine, which tested positive for fentanyl, and more than 8 grams of meth. Three bulletproof vests were also recovered.

The suspects will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for charges in the upcoming days, police said.

Advertisement

The task force is comprised of Milwaukee police officers from MPD's Special Investigations Division, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputies, and special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.