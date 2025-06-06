Search for Travis Decker; man accused of killing 3 young daughters

The Brief There's a new plea to track down Travis Decker. Decker is the Pewaukee native accused of killing his three young daughters in Washington State. In a phone conversation, Decker's former father-in-law in Lake Geneva pleaded, "I want Travis Decker found."



Search for Travis Decker

What we know:

On Thursday, June 5, investigators in Washington State urged homeowners in five remote counties to lock their doors. Trails and parks are now closed to the public. It is all part of the search for Travis Decker.

Travis Decker

Deputies announced a $20,000 cash reward for any information leading to Decker's arrest.

What they're saying:

"Our primary goal is to track him down," said Michael Morrison, Chelan County Sheriff in Washington State. "We have been in touch with agencies across the nation and tracking down leads – we are aware of the connections he has."

Michael Morrison

Decker is a Pewaukee native. He graduated from Pewaukee High School. Decker was a wrestler while attending the school. His brother told FOX6 News Decker graduated in 2010.

Pleas to the public

Dig deeper:

In a phone conversation on Friday, June 6, Decker's former father-in-law in Lake Geneva pleaded, "I want Travis Decker found."

A former Army squad mate told our Seattle affiliate that Decker was an "outcast" and a "narcissist."

A GoFundMe to help the children's mother, Whitney, cover expenses and legal costs has surpassed $1 million.

Investigators say Decker kidnapped his three daughters last Friday. On Monday, 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evenlyn and 9-year-old Paityn were found dead at the Rock Island Campground outside of Leavenworth, Washington. Investigators say the preliminary cause of death for each was asphyxiation.

Decker lived out of his truck. The vehicle was found, but there is no sign of him.

"Ultimately, he will be brought to justice," Morrison said.