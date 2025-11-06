School District of Waukesha declining enrollment stirs emotional debate

The Brief Waukesha School District proposes closing three schools (Lowell, Hawthorne, Whittier) due to declining enrollment, saving $3.5M. Parents are fighting the Lowell Elementary closure, stressing its unique, irreplaceable program for deaf/hard of hearing students. The emotional debate also highlights that Lowell and Hawthorne serve a high percentage of economically disadvantaged students.



The School District of Waukesha is dealing with declining enrollment by closing schools. For months, there has been a heated and emotional debate.

School closings debate

What we know:

Parents say Lowell Elementary School has one of the best programs for deaf and hard of hearing students – and equipment there cannot be moved. They hope the school board reconsiders.

Lowell Elementary School, Waukesha

Melissa Godina's daughter, Anniyah, started going to Lowell when she was 3 years old. She was born without her right ear and only spoke one-word sentences. Godina said Lowell was a game-changer.

Lowell Elementary School, Waukesha

What they're saying:

"My daughter has excelled in the school – way more than I could ever imagined," Godina said.

Godina said sensory rooms and a microphone system that connects to students' hearing devices set the school apart – which is why she was shocked that Lowell is listed among the schools that could soon close.

"We went so many steps forward and I feel like we’re going to go 1,000 steps back," Godina said.

Closings plan

Dig deeper:

Lowell is part of a proposal that gained traction in September. It would close, repurpose or sell Lowell, Hawthorne and Whittier. Les Paul Middle School would become a K-8 STEM school.

Parent Jeremy Zimdars' 7-year-old daughter also benefits from the deaf and hard of hearing equipment at Lowell. He points to state records that show roughly 60% of students at Lowell and Hawthorne are considered "economically disadvantaged."

By contrast, Bethesda Elementary, which was originally considered for closure, is around 40%.

School district statement

What they're saying:

In a statement addressing the deaf and hard of hearing program at Lowell, Superintendent Jim Sebert said the following:

"Lowell Elementary previously had a Deaf and Hard of Hearing program that served DHH students from the general Milwaukee suburban area. With changes in technology, districts can now generally meet their resident DHH students’ needs. Lowell has multiple classrooms with speakers, and their gymnasium features a speaker system that supports DHH students, which was hardwired when Lowell was the program hub several years ago. Other district schools do not have hardwired speaker systems like Lowell, but use portable speaker systems. Lowell’s equipment can be moved to another location if needed for a reasonable cost. Currently, Lowell provides services to seven Waukesha resident DHH students. We have 43 other DHH students at 17 other Waukesha school sites who we also serve. Regardless of which building our students attend, we provide the services and equipment they need to ensure they have a quality educational experience."

What's next:

This latest closure plan, known as Option E, saves the district about $3.5 million a year and shrinks capacity district wide by 18%.

The board plans to make a final decision before the end of December with changes taking effect next school year. A meeting is scheduled next week.